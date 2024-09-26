Vorteilswelt
New regulation

Cyclists are on an equal footing with cars in this town

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 17:30

Initiative for more safety along the Ossiachersee road: the new cycle path master plan is also to be fully implemented in the coming years!

The municipal council in Treffen dealt with road safety. The mandataries were presented with the cycle master plan, which identifies gaps and danger spots in the municipality's cycle path network.

"The most important project is the construction of a cycle path along Millstätter Straße from the Arriach junction to the former Gasthof Zlattinger," reports Mayor Klaus Glanznig. A cycle path running separately from the roadway is intended to improve road safety. "Negotiations with municipalities, landowners and the state of Carinthia are ongoing," emphasize Glanznig and traffic officer Christof Seymann.

The municipality supports the citizens' demand for a speed limit of 50 km/h on the Ossiacher Straße near Annenheim.

Bürgermeister Klaus Glanznig

New rule should bring more safety
There has already been a change in the center of Treffen for a few days: cyclists have been put on an equal footing with cars. "Special road markings have been installed for this purpose. We hope that this will reduce speeds in the town center and that cyclists will no longer ride on the sidewalk," adds Glanznig.

The councillors also spoke out in favor of a speed limit of 50 km/h in the Annenheim and Stöcklweingarten area. There are always dangerous situations in this area, especially when drivers want to turn off. "We support the citizens' demand and have passed a motion to have it examined."

