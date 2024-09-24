Loot from a place of worship
Church artworks appear on the black market
Churches are being closed more and more often outside of masses - the reason is the many thefts by thieves.
Time and again, sacred works of art are stolen from the 900 or so churches and chapels in Carinthia. "Anything that can be easily pocketed is affected, such as candlesticks or candlesticks," says pastor Roland Stadler from the diocese of Gurk. On the other hand, genuine works of art - such as paintings or statues - are stolen much less frequently, as their removal is much more complicated and, above all, much more conspicuous.
Loot reappears on the illegal art market
All thefts are reported to the church authorities. According to Stadler, it also happens time and again that works of art reappear on the illegal art market in the course of police investigations and thus find their way back into the church.
In any case, Carinthia's church has reacted to the art thefts. Although places of worship also serve as places of spiritual contemplation, prayer, peace and refuge, many churches are now increasingly locked outside of religious celebrations, such as the branch church in Laas near Kötschach-Mauthen.
