Church artworks appear on the black market

Time and again, sacred works of art are stolen from the 900 or so churches and chapels in Carinthia. "Anything that can be easily pocketed is affected, such as candlesticks or candlesticks," says pastor Roland Stadler from the diocese of Gurk. On the other hand, genuine works of art - such as paintings or statues - are stolen much less frequently, as their removal is much more complicated and, above all, much more conspicuous.