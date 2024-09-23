Last TV duel
Penultimate duel: Babler vs. Meinl-Reisinger
In the last two TV duels before the National Council elections, the leading candidates from four parties are once again battling it out verbally today. The first round will be between Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS), followed by the debate with Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Herbert Kickl (FPÖ). We are now reporting live!
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and the pink frontwoman Beate Meinl-Reisinger will take part in the "warm-up round". The kid gloves come off in the first duel: "That's retro, that's mothballs", Meinl-Reisinger criticizes the red economic policy. Babler insists on his revenue models, which have been "confirmed by many international experts".
The long-awaited showdown awaits in the second round: Karl Nehammer against Herbert Kickl. It is Kickl's first appearance on television after he chickened out of the elephant round of krone.tv, Puls 4, Puls 24, ATV ... Read here why Nehammer was not the only one to benefit from Kickl's absence and what other surprises the election show produced.
With the krone.at live ticker you can follow the evening - read the best moments here:
An overview of the TV duels so far:
