"Your country needs you"
GB: Defense Secretary recruits computer gamers
UK Defense Secretary John Healey wants to recruit computer gamers for the military. "If you are a top gamer or programmer: Your country needs you," said Healey at a Labor Party conference in Liverpool. There he announced his intention to recruit more people into the armed forces.
Over the past ten years, more than a million people had applied, but many had given up, partly because the process had taken months, Healey criticized. He spoke of a crisis in recruitment left behind by the previous Conservative government and announced his intention to tackle this.
Outdated requirements abolished
As a first step, Healey said he had abolished 100 outdated regulations that had prevented people from joining the military. According to the British news agency PA, these include cases of hay fever, eczema and acne. The military should also become faster in the application process.
Healey said in Liverpool that he also wanted to set up a direct recruitment channel for people with cyber skills. He told the Sun newspaper that the UK was increasingly exposed to cyber attacks and needed the best talent. The country also has too few drone pilots, the newspaper quoted him as saying.
Healey is sticking to the goal of increasing the UK's defense spending to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product and once again pledged solidarity with Ukraine at the party conference. Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's war of aggression for two and a half years with the support of other countries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.