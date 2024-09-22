Dancing in the street
AfD supporters sing deportation song at election party
AfD supporters celebrated the record result in the state election in Brandenburg with a deportation song in a pub in Potsdam on Sunday evening.
Several young AfD supporters sang to the tune of the song "Das geht ab. We'll party all night" by the band Die Atzen: "Hey, that's going off, we'll deport them all, deport them all". They also held up the slogan "Deport millions" on a board.
Diatribes against West Germany
Later, AfD supporters danced in the street in front of the inn to the performance of a singer and his song: "Ost, Ost, Ostdeutschland". It says: "In the East, family means mother, father, child, the West doesn't give a shit because they're so open. Here you look after things, here you look after yourself. In the West, Ali plays cat and mouse with the cops. In the East you have cows and a chicken coop, in the West LGTBQ and a bang. East, East, East Germany." LGBTQ refers to people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or trans.
Among the guests on election Sunday in Potsdam were the Berlin AfD chairwoman Kristin Brinker and the former Berlin CDU finance senator Peter Kurth. The event was secured by numerous private security guards who checked all visitors and journalists. The police were also present in the small town with a large contingent.
Kickl congratulates on "impressive" result
About a hundred meters away, several hundred people demonstrated against the AfD. Placards and banners read "Potsdam Nazi-free", "Create lawless spaces" and "No space for the AfD". Everything went peacefully. During the course of the evening, some counter-demonstrators managed to reach the AfD's meeting place with a large banner. Police officers positioned themselves between the two sides. In the end, the left-wing demonstrators had to keep their distance again. AfD supporters applauded and sang their deportation song again.
Among the first foreign well-wishers was FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who spoke of an "impressive" result on Facebook. "The political reactions show that the system no longer has any issues, but is merely pursuing the destructive goal of keeping the AfD out of the top spot," Kickl continued.
