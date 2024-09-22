AfD supporters sing deportation song at election party

Diatribes against West Germany

Later, AfD supporters danced in the street in front of the inn to the performance of a singer and his song: "Ost, Ost, Ostdeutschland". It says: "In the East, family means mother, father, child, the West doesn't give a shit because they're so open. Here you look after things, here you look after yourself. In the West, Ali plays cat and mouse with the cops. In the East you have cows and a chicken coop, in the West LGTBQ and a bang. East, East, East Germany." LGBTQ refers to people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or trans.