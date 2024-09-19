How successful was the state government on climate?

The state elections are approaching, and naturally this also means that politicians have to take stock. This is what the ÖVP and SPÖ did on Thursday in Graz on the subject of climate. At the end of August, the Greens had already made headway in this area and posed almost 50 questions to LH Christopher Drexler (ÖVP), implying the accusation that too little was being done in this area.