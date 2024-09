School destroyed by storm: lessons in the Kurhaus

Wednesday morning in St. Radegund near Graz: children stream into the center of the weather-beaten village at the foot of the Schöckl from all sides. But their path leads them past the actual school building - and instead into the Kurhaus a few hundred meters away. Among them is eight-year-old Mario - a boy with blond hair and a poison green school bag. "I'd rather go to the real school," he says. But unfortunately that's not possible at the moment.