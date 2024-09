Feyenoord – Leverkusen and Red Star – Beinfica

Debut for Wirtz

Leverkusen, the reigning German champions, go into the game against Feyenoord as slight favorites. Special attention will be paid to super technician Florian Wirtz. "He belongs in the Champions League," said sporting director Simon Rolfes ahead of the match against Feyenoord. And after a two-year delay, Wirtz will also make his debut in the top flight - he missed Leverkusen's last Champions League group stage in 2022 due to a cruciate ligament rupture.