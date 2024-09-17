The long road to energy independence in 2050

Both production sources mainly supply electricity in summer, while in winter electricity still has to be imported due to the increasing demand for electricity from e-mobility and heat pumps. In a comprehensive study, the province of Tyrol looked at how this so-called "winter electricity gap" can be closed. The key finding: although it would be possible to achieve self-sufficiency in a "normal" year by adding extensive capacity for seasonal electricity storage (for example in the form of synthetic natural gas), it is much more economical to import electricity when it is generated cheaply abroad and then tap into our own storage facilities when the electricity would have to be purchased at a high price.