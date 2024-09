Rain and strong winds: more matches canceled

Dates for the rescheduled matches have not yet been set. Two 2nd division matches (St. Pölten - Admira, Rapid II - Amstetten) and the Saturday Bundesliga match between Red Bull Salzburg and Austria Klagenfurt had already been called off on Friday. The lower leagues have also been suspended for long stretches this weekend, especially in the east of the country. Matches have been called off in all regional leagues and all matches in the Vienna City League have been canceled.