Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Future Forum Ramsau

The champions of the future demonstrate foresight

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 05:00

On October 9 and 10, 2024, the 1st Future Forum Ramsau am Dachstein will create a place for foresight and lateral thinking with top experts and more than 200 decision-makers. "Krone" readers receive an exclusive 10% discount on the ticket price with the code "Kronen Zeitung".

comment0 Kommentare

A platform where decision-makers can get new ideas from top experts in business, top-class sport and science. In an unconventional setting, inspiring, forward-looking - this is what the 1st Future Forum Ramsau am Dachstein offers on October 9 and 10, 2024 under the motto "The champions of the future are WE."

Stirring keynote with the "Bähm factor"
Dietmar Dahmen, internationally sought-after speaker on change, the future and disruption, will kick things off on October 9 with his rousing keynote speech with the "Bähm factor". His credo: "Don't follow trends. Set them!" Participants will hear first-hand how this works in practice from those who have created something new. In a wide variety of industries.

Dietmar Dahmen will kick off the Future Forum, and on the second day of the forum, university professor and Hybrid Work Advisor Johanna Bath will provide inspiration in her keynote speech on "Permanent transformation as a challenge in management" on how to get employees excited about the company's goals and make their own contribution to the company's success visible to everyone. (Bild: zVg Krone KREATIV)
Dietmar Dahmen will kick off the Future Forum, and on the second day of the forum, university professor and Hybrid Work Advisor Johanna Bath will provide inspiration in her keynote speech on "Permanent transformation as a challenge in management" on how to get employees excited about the company's goals and make their own contribution to the company's success visible to everyone.
(Bild: zVg Krone KREATIV)
Kurt Maier, COO Heinzel Group, will provide insights into what this means in practice and how CO2 neutrality can be achieved. (Bild: Heinzel Group)
Kurt Maier, COO Heinzel Group, will provide insights into what this means in practice and how CO2 neutrality can be achieved.
(Bild: Heinzel Group)

The first day will focus on the major issues of the future that are impacting companies from the outside. The second day will focus on leadership and sport and the question of what management can learn from sport. Participants include Martin Kocher (Federal Minister of Labor and Economy), Gerhard Valeskini (Managing Director Krone-Verlag), Herwig Straka (CEO & Founder e/motion Group), Kerstin Gelbmann (GF Austro Holding), Martin Ohneberg (CEO & Founder/ Henn Connector Group), Michael Krammer (Managing Partner ventocom), Nicole Schmidhofer (ex-ski racer), Dietmar Wieser (GF 11teamsports), Henrietta Egerth (Managing Director FFG), Oliver Suchocki (Partner & Head of HR & Change/EY Consulting) and many more.and many more.

(Bild: René Eduard Perhab)
(Bild: René Eduard Perhab)

Networking and heading into the future stronger
"Inspiring discussions in an inspiring environment, during sport, in a relaxed atmosphere. We create the necessary framework for this with the Ramsau Future Forum. Cross-industry, undogmatic, with a sporty supporting program," say Michaela Stadler and Anton Schutti from ARGE Zukunftsforum Ramsau.

Future Forum Ramsau am Dachstein

  • Over 40 keynote speakers from business, top-class sport and science provide new impetus
  • Keynotes, panel discussions and networking events
  • Cross-industry format, time for exchange - in the lecture hall, during sports and in the rustic forest tavern
  • Main topics: ESG, circular economy, digitalization, HR, sport, tourism
  • run4future - exercising/moving together and supporting a future project at the same time

"Krone" readers receive an exclusive 10% discount on the ticket price with the code "Kronen Zeitung" (simply scan the QR code below or visit www.zukunftsforum.net).

(Bild: Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Bild: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf