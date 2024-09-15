Future Forum Ramsau
The champions of the future demonstrate foresight
On October 9 and 10, 2024, the 1st Future Forum Ramsau am Dachstein will create a place for foresight and lateral thinking with top experts and more than 200 decision-makers. "Krone" readers receive an exclusive 10% discount on the ticket price with the code "Kronen Zeitung".
A platform where decision-makers can get new ideas from top experts in business, top-class sport and science. In an unconventional setting, inspiring, forward-looking - this is what the 1st Future Forum Ramsau am Dachstein offers on October 9 and 10, 2024 under the motto "The champions of the future are WE."
Stirring keynote with the "Bähm factor"
Dietmar Dahmen, internationally sought-after speaker on change, the future and disruption, will kick things off on October 9 with his rousing keynote speech with the "Bähm factor". His credo: "Don't follow trends. Set them!" Participants will hear first-hand how this works in practice from those who have created something new. In a wide variety of industries.
The first day will focus on the major issues of the future that are impacting companies from the outside. The second day will focus on leadership and sport and the question of what management can learn from sport. Participants include Martin Kocher (Federal Minister of Labor and Economy), Gerhard Valeskini (Managing Director Krone-Verlag), Herwig Straka (CEO & Founder e/motion Group), Kerstin Gelbmann (GF Austro Holding), Martin Ohneberg (CEO & Founder/ Henn Connector Group), Michael Krammer (Managing Partner ventocom), Nicole Schmidhofer (ex-ski racer), Dietmar Wieser (GF 11teamsports), Henrietta Egerth (Managing Director FFG), Oliver Suchocki (Partner & Head of HR & Change/EY Consulting) and many more.and many more.
Networking and heading into the future stronger
"Inspiring discussions in an inspiring environment, during sport, in a relaxed atmosphere. We create the necessary framework for this with the Ramsau Future Forum. Cross-industry, undogmatic, with a sporty supporting program," say Michaela Stadler and Anton Schutti from ARGE Zukunftsforum Ramsau.
Future Forum Ramsau am Dachstein
- Over 40 keynote speakers from business, top-class sport and science provide new impetus
- Keynotes, panel discussions and networking events
- Cross-industry format, time for exchange - in the lecture hall, during sports and in the rustic forest tavern
- Main topics: ESG, circular economy, digitalization, HR, sport, tourism
- run4future - exercising/moving together and supporting a future project at the same time
"Krone" readers receive an exclusive 10% discount on the ticket price with the code "Kronen Zeitung" (simply scan the QR code below or visit www.zukunftsforum.net).
