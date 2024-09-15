Participate & win
The Blaufränkischland Marathon invites you to take part
On October 5, the Blaufränkischland Marathon will enter its third edition. The best wineries in Blaufränkischland await you at up to 15 enjoyment stations along the route, serving participants hearty snacks and wine samples. With the "Krone" you can win short breaks, starting places and much more. The setting is the picturesque landscape of central Burgenland.
For the participants in the 3rd Blaufränkischland Marathon - last year there were over 1000 - it is not necessarily about achieving the best times. The focus is much more on enjoyment, pleasure and fun, as the motto "Enjoyment and fun along the whole route" promises. The setting is the picturesque landscape of central Burgenland, and participants can choose whether they want to complete the marathon distance (42.195 km), half marathon (21.097 km), 10 kilometers or 5.4 kilometers. There will be live music, food trucks, drinks stands and play and activity stations for children in the start/finish area. Secure your starting place right HERE.
Win a short break, starting places and goodies
With the "Krone" you have the chance to win great prizes that will not only take you to the Blaufränkischland Marathon, but also show you the beauty of this region. We are giving away one of six short breaks in beautiful Blaufränkischland worth a total of more than 2500 euros. Relax in one of the following hotels:
Two nights in the Sonnentherme chalets in Lutzmannsburg for two adults and two children incl. half board and admission to the thermal spa
The premium chalets with direct access to the Sonnentherme offer a cozy home for the perfect family vacation in Lutzmannsburg all year round. Enjoy your stay in the modern chalets with 2 bedrooms, living area, kitchen, bathroom and sun terrace. An extensive park area (7,800m2) including an adventure children's playground and 2 central barbecue areas, WLAN, free bike rental and golf green fee round off the extensive offer.
Two nights for two people at the Tschardakenhof in Lutzmannsburg incl. breakfast
Pannonian vacation! Lovingly renovated two-storey farm in the center of Lutzmannsburg with well-equipped apartments in the middle of a 1,200m2 garden with terrace and sunbathing lawn. Barbecue area, well-stocked wine cellar and bicycle rental (for a fee) are also part of the facilities.
Two nights for two people at Gasthof zur Traube in Neckenmarkt incl. breakfast
This family-run hotel in Neckenmarkt focuses on Pannonian delicacies, culinary delights and a sophisticated wine culture. The comfortable guest rooms, the wonderful range of food and drink and, last but not least, the warm hospitality of the host family will delight you too!
Two nights for two people at Weingut Gager in Deutschkreutz incl. breakfast.Breakfast included
Stay directly with the winegrower in the middle of Deutschkreutz. Here you can not only experience the magic of the Blaufränkisch region up close, but also take a look behind the scenes of the exciting topic of "wine" and, of course, taste it right away. Modern guest rooms, a friendly breakfast room and a beautiful indoor terrace invite you to relax.
- Two nights for two people at the Hotel Schlof Guat in Oberpullendorf incl. breakfast
Look forward to a relaxing stay in the central yet very quietly located hotel in the middle of Oberpullendorf, an ideal starting point for exploring the Blaufränkischland region. The hotel's own restaurant Habe d'Ere right next door serves excellent regional cuisine and fine wines from the region!
- Two nights for two people at Das Blaufränkisch Weinhotel in Deutschkreutz incl. breakfast
This is where top wine and culinary delights meet 300 days of sunshine a year! The 3-star superior hotel offers comfortable guest rooms and a restaurant with regional cuisine and excellent wines as well as a wonderful outdoor area with terrace and pool and a sauna area.
We are also giving away 150 starting places for the Blaufränkischland Marathon including individual my Burgenland vouchers worth 10 euros each.
Simply complete the form below by the closing date of September 23rd, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
