The Blaufränkischland Marathon invites you to take part

Two nights in the Sonnentherme chalets in Lutzmannsburg for two adults and two children incl. half board and admission to the thermal spa

The premium chalets with direct access to the Sonnentherme offer a cozy home for the perfect family vacation in Lutzmannsburg all year round. Enjoy your stay in the modern chalets with 2 bedrooms, living area, kitchen, bathroom and sun terrace. An extensive park area (7,800m2) including an adventure children's playground and 2 central barbecue areas, WLAN, free bike rental and golf green fee round off the extensive offer.

Two nights for two people at the Tschardakenhof in Lutzmannsburg incl. breakfast

Pannonian vacation! Lovingly renovated two-storey farm in the center of Lutzmannsburg with well-equipped apartments in the middle of a 1,200m2 garden with terrace and sunbathing lawn. Barbecue area, well-stocked wine cellar and bicycle rental (for a fee) are also part of the facilities.

Two nights for two people at Gasthof zur Traube in Neckenmarkt incl. breakfast

This family-run hotel in Neckenmarkt focuses on Pannonian delicacies, culinary delights and a sophisticated wine culture. The comfortable guest rooms, the wonderful range of food and drink and, last but not least, the warm hospitality of the host family will delight you too!

Two nights for two people at Weingut Gager in Deutschkreutz incl. breakfast.Breakfast included

Stay directly with the winegrower in the middle of Deutschkreutz. Here you can not only experience the magic of the Blaufränkisch region up close, but also take a look behind the scenes of the exciting topic of "wine" and, of course, taste it right away. Modern guest rooms, a friendly breakfast room and a beautiful indoor terrace invite you to relax.

Two nights for two people at the Hotel Schlof Guat in Oberpullendorf incl. breakfast

Look forward to a relaxing stay in the central yet very quietly located hotel in the middle of Oberpullendorf, an ideal starting point for exploring the Blaufränkischland region. The hotel's own restaurant Habe d'Ere right next door serves excellent regional cuisine and fine wines from the region!

Two nights for two people at Das Blaufränkisch Weinhotel in Deutschkreutz incl. breakfast

This is where top wine and culinary delights meet 300 days of sunshine a year! The 3-star superior hotel offers comfortable guest rooms and a restaurant with regional cuisine and excellent wines as well as a wonderful outdoor area with terrace and pool and a sauna area.