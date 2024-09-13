Neighbors rescued children from burning apartment

Shortly before 8 pm, residents of an apartment building in the Mariatrost district of Graz heard a loud bang, followed by children screaming in panic. Their parents had just been out for a walk with the dog. Courageous neighbors immediately alerted the emergency services, and several men and women forced their way into the already smoke-filled apartment and brought the three children (aged 9, 9 and 13) to safety. A fire quickly spread. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire together with the parents, who had returned in the meantime, but to no avail.