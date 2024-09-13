Battery explodes
Neighbors rescued children from burning apartment
Dramatic scenes on Thursday evening in Graz-Mariatrost: an exploding battery started a fire in an apartment. Three children were brought to safety by the neighbors.
Shortly before 8 pm, residents of an apartment building in the Mariatrost district of Graz heard a loud bang, followed by children screaming in panic. Their parents had just been out for a walk with the dog. Courageous neighbors immediately alerted the emergency services, and several men and women forced their way into the already smoke-filled apartment and brought the three children (aged 9, 9 and 13) to safety. A fire quickly spread. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire together with the parents, who had returned in the meantime, but to no avail.
"Neighbors prevented a tragedy"
When the Graz professional fire department arrived, the apartment was already fully engulfed in flames. However, the experienced firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control. Fortunately, the breathing apparatus team also reported that there were no other people or animals in the building. "Thanks to a large contingent of emergency services and the early, professional action of the neighbors, a tragedy could be prevented here!", fire department operations manager Martin Trampusch is convinced.
The three children and three adults (two neighbors and the children's father) were taken to the LKH-Univ. Klinikum by ambulance with suspected smoke inhalation. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. According to the police, the battery of an e-scooter, which was connected to a socket, was the cause of the fire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.