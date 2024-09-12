Heilung conjured up old spirits and gods

New splash of color in the genre

Hobby conspiracy theorists could even locate the natural power of Heilungs in present-day reality - after all, the duo is playing in Vienna in late summer weather before the days of rainy dreariness set in. The sounds of the original instrumental artifacts seem to literally conjure up the continuous rain that had been forecast for days - those who believe in mere coincidence are incredulous. Before mastermind Kai Uwe Faust and his historically interested colleagues take to the stage, Swiss-born Manuel Gagneux is allowed to let off steam. With his project Zeal & Ardor (meaning "zeal and fervor"), he actually added a new color to extreme metal with his debut "Devil Is Fine" eight years ago - his anything but standard black metal mixes with rock and gospel quotes - meanwhile there is also room for nu-metal and softer tones. For genre purists, this sounds like hell freezing over. However, more open-minded spirits enjoyed the sound experiments enough to help him achieve respectable chart positions - also in Austria.