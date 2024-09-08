Nine-year-old knocked down
Mom about accident: “He raced straight towards us!”
Unbelievable scenes took place during the street art festival in the middle of St. Pölten's pedestrian zone. A man (41) pumped full of drugs drove into a little girl at hellish speed and broke her thigh. The mother of the seriously injured girl tells the "Krone" the details.
Little Elina had been looking forward to the cheerleaders' performance at the "Bravissimo" festival in St. Pölten. But 30 minutes before the show was due to start, Saturday evening took an abrupt turn. An e-scooter driver knocked over the nine-year-old between Riemerplatz and Herrenplatz, even dragging the child a few meters. "We heard the man shouting from afar and initially thought he was part of the street art festival," the mother explains in an interview with Krone.
Driver is already known to the police
But the supposed artist turned out to be a reckless hooligan (41) in the middle of the crowded pedestrian zone, who - as it later turned out - was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. "Fortunately, people immediately took care of my daughter," says the woman. A doctor was also quickly on the scene and treated the seriously injured girl.
The speed at which the man was speeding through the city center on the e-scooter was simply not normal.
Elina suffered a fractured femur and several abrasions and bruises in the collision. She is expected to be discharged from hospital two days after the accident, but will probably have to wear a plaster cast for some time.
Also deliberately crashed into cars
The 41-year-old wanted to flee after the incident, but was detained by several passers-by until the police arrived. The man is no stranger to the officers due to previous drug and e-scooter incidents. What is explosive is that he is said to have deliberately hit and damaged several cars with the electric scooter minutes earlier.
