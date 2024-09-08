Mom about accident: “He raced straight towards us!”

Little Elina had been looking forward to the cheerleaders' performance at the "Bravissimo" festival in St. Pölten. But 30 minutes before the show was due to start, Saturday evening took an abrupt turn. An e-scooter driver knocked over the nine-year-old between Riemerplatz and Herrenplatz, even dragging the child a few meters. "We heard the man shouting from afar and initially thought he was part of the street art festival," the mother explains in an interview with Krone.