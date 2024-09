Will Lugner’s farewell put an end to society life?

The funeral was Richard Lugner's last major appearance. It was conducted by Toni Faber (62). The cathedral priest was at Mörtel's side for 20 years: he blessed his way through various birthdays and business openings. He even liked to be in the spotlight. Yet only five percent of his flock are prominent, as he preaches. "Advertising for God," Faber explains his mission. "I also provide pastoral care at the Opera Ball." In a pastor's dress shirt by designer Venturini and shoes by Ambrosio. The cathedral priest himself is part of "Hi Society!". With Richard Lugner and Niki Lauda, who had died five years earlier, he was now laying an era to rest (incidentally, Niki Nazionale was also applauded in front of the cathedral).