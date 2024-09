Ammonia leak due to fire at Linz chemical park

According to LAT spokeswoman Marlene Hess, there was an odor nuisance in the Steyregg area and in the direction of the adjacent urban area of Linz, but at no time did it pose a health risk. The plant was shut down and the fire was quickly extinguished, and the traffic circle and the Steyregg bridge were closed as a precaution. The cause of the fire is still being analyzed in detail.