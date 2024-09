Appointment raises increasingly sensitive questions

The facts: On July 15, the state media center announced that Ferdinand Hochleitner would take over from Peter Rassaerts as head of Gswb on October 1. On Monday, the "Krone" was the first media outlet in Salzburg to report that the Upper Austrian-born ex-co-boss of OÖ Wohnbau had called the Linz tax office into action. Two years from 2017, there was a risk that the counterpart to Salzburg's largest non-profit housing association could lose its non-profit status.