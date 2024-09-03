MItten in crisis:
Venezuela’s president brings Christmas forward
In the midst of a serious political crisis in Venezuela, authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro is bringing Christmas forward by almost three months. "It's September and it already smells like Christmas. As a thank you to the fighting people, I will bring Christmas forward to October 1 by decree," said the head of state.
"Christmas comes with peace, joy and security," Maduro added in a television program in front of supporters.
Postponement also during the coronavirus pandemic
This is not the first time that Maduro has resorted to this unusual measure to distract attention from the South American country's pressing problems. During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, he brought Christmas forward to October 15, and the following year to October 4.
At the time, Maduro published a video of the Miraflores presidential palace decorated with Christmas trees and Christmas decorations. The socialist government traditionally distributes food parcels, such as pork knuckles, to the country's poor neighborhoods during the Christmas season.
Controversial election
Following a presidential election on July 28 that was overshadowed by allegations of fraud, the electoral authority loyal to the party declared Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, the winner. The opposition accuses the government in Caracas of electoral fraud and claims victory for its candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. On Monday, a court issued an arrest warrant for the ex-diplomat at the request of the pro-government public prosecutor's office.
EU also questions election result
The USA and several Latin American countries have already recognized González's election victory. The European Union and the Organization of American States are also questioning the official election result. In Venezuela and abroad, numerous opponents of the government have repeatedly taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against what they see as a manipulated election result.
