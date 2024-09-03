Venezuela’s president brings Christmas forward

Controversial election

Following a presidential election on July 28 that was overshadowed by allegations of fraud, the electoral authority loyal to the party declared Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, the winner. The opposition accuses the government in Caracas of electoral fraud and claims victory for its candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. On Monday, a court issued an arrest warrant for the ex-diplomat at the request of the pro-government public prosecutor's office.