Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

MItten in crisis:

Venezuela’s president brings Christmas forward

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 19:55

In the midst of a serious political crisis in Venezuela, authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro is bringing Christmas forward by almost three months. "It's September and it already smells like Christmas. As a thank you to the fighting people, I will bring Christmas forward to October 1 by decree," said the head of state.

comment0 Kommentare

"Christmas comes with peace, joy and security," Maduro added in a television program in front of supporters. 

Postponement also during the coronavirus pandemic
This is not the first time that Maduro has resorted to this unusual measure to distract attention from the South American country's pressing problems. During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, he brought Christmas forward to October 15, and the following year to October 4.

At the time, Maduro published a video of the Miraflores presidential palace decorated with Christmas trees and Christmas decorations. The socialist government traditionally distributes food parcels, such as pork knuckles, to the country's poor neighborhoods during the Christmas season.

Controversial election
Following a presidential election on July 28 that was overshadowed by allegations of fraud, the electoral authority loyal to the party declared Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, the winner. The opposition accuses the government in Caracas of electoral fraud and claims victory for its candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. On Monday, a court issued an arrest warrant for the ex-diplomat at the request of the pro-government public prosecutor's office.

Opposition candidate González wanted by warrant of arrest (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Opposition candidate González wanted by warrant of arrest
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

EU also questions election result
The USA and several Latin American countries have already recognized González's election victory. The European Union and the Organization of American States are also questioning the official election result. In Venezuela and abroad, numerous opponents of the government have repeatedly taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against what they see as a manipulated election result.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf