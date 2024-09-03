Moving Austria and its people - not so easy. But it will be! ServusTV and the Red Bull Media House are not letting up in their efforts either. And are expanding them further with the new umbrella brand "Servus moves children". In addition to the "Beweg dich schlau Championship" established with Felix Neureuther, the two new projects "Kinder Aktionstag" (starting on Thursday) and "Die bewegte Schule" are now being added. It is the largest private exercise initiative for children in Austria. It is supported by numerous sports stars such as Neureuther, Anna Veith, Marc Janko, Andreas Goldberger, Andi Herzog and Clemens Doppler. For Neureuther, there is still a lot to do, but the direction is right: "I am delighted that the initiative is growing. That means more movement and more shining children's eyes."