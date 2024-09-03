Vorteilswelt
Austria is getting fitter

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 06:26

ServusTV and ORF continue to expand their projects: Austria is to become fitter. For Felix Neureuther, there is still a lot to do, but the direction is right: "I'm delighted that the initiative is growing. That means more exercise and more shining children's eyes."

comment0 Kommentare

Moving Austria and its people - not so easy. But it will be! ServusTV and the Red Bull Media House are not letting up in their efforts either. And are expanding them further with the new umbrella brand "Servus moves children". In addition to the "Beweg dich schlau Championship" established with Felix Neureuther, the two new projects "Kinder Aktionstag" (starting on Thursday) and "Die bewegte Schule" are now being added. It is the largest private exercise initiative for children in Austria. It is supported by numerous sports stars such as Neureuther, Anna Veith, Marc Janko, Andreas Goldberger, Andi Herzog and Clemens Doppler. For Neureuther, there is still a lot to do, but the direction is right: "I am delighted that the initiative is growing. That means more movement and more shining children's eyes."

The ORF is also flying the flag, presenting a solidarity between its "We move Austria" initiative and "50 days of movement" in Vienna yesterday. From Saturday until October 26, sports clubs and communities throughout Austria are inviting people of all ages to take part in free exercise events, action days and taster courses for 50 days.

Regardless of the name of the project, and regardless of who starts the efforts, they are worth their weight in gold and have only one goal: to make Austria fitter, healthier and therefore happier!

Alexander Hofstetter
Alexander Hofstetter
