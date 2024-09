“His last mass on the Traunstein was madness”

"I was up there myself with the mayor of Gmunden at the anniversary mass on the Traunstein. Father Öhler held such a great mass, it was really amazing. He spoke so well, I had to make sure I didn't cry myself," recalls Stefan Oberkalmsteiner, head of the Gmunden mountain rescue team, last Sunday: "The priest climbed up on the same day, he felt good. We sat together over lunch." Postscript: "Fortunately, you don't know when the time has come ..."