Sahra Wagenknecht as a lifeline

The BSW is a one-woman party that has taken parts of the Left Party with it as a spin-off. She sits in the Bundestag and alone determines the policy of the BSW, although she did not even stand as a candidate in Saxony and Thuringia. Government negotiations at state level will be correspondingly difficult, especially as Wagenknecht is raising her federal policy demands, such as: An end to arms aid for Ukraine, no new US missiles to Germany that could threaten Russia, and changes to migration policy.