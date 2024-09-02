"Krone" commentary
Sahra Wagenknecht as a lifeline
Necessity is the mother of invention. Necessity can overcome fear of contact. This is what Sahra Wagenknecht is experiencing after her vertical take-off in Saxony and Thuringia, because nobody can get past her anymore.
In both East German states, the CDU can only form a government with the inclusion of the "Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance" (BSW). In this way, necessity has made the left-right rebel acceptable as a lifeline against the AfD.
The actual election winner, the AfD, must remain in opposition because the firewall of the democratic parties will at least hold against these extremists. Excluding a 30 percent party makes governing even more difficult.
The BSW is a one-woman party that has taken parts of the Left Party with it as a spin-off. She sits in the Bundestag and alone determines the policy of the BSW, although she did not even stand as a candidate in Saxony and Thuringia. Government negotiations at state level will be correspondingly difficult, especially as Wagenknecht is raising her federal policy demands, such as: An end to arms aid for Ukraine, no new US missiles to Germany that could threaten Russia, and changes to migration policy.
This will be a tough government poker game. The pressure from the CDU's regional organizations in the East on federal party leader Friedrich Merz will also increase, as they support the other, East German view of the war in Ukraine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.