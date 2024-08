Eleven charges and two driving licenses confiscated

Rise in the number of road deaths in Styria

Overall, the number of road fatalities in Styria has risen this year - 13 people have already lost their lives on Styrian roads, an increase of more than 18 percent. The number of accidents involving drunk drivers has also risen. In the first quarter of 2023, there were 77 alcohol-related accidents with 99 injuries; this year, there were 127 injuries in 88 accidents in the same period.