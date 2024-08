How SPÖ leader Babler pushed through his election program

After a week full of turmoil, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler was under massive pressure before his appearance at the ORF summer talks. According to several experts, however, he then made at least one of his best TV appearances as SPÖ leader. "He got his message across and credibly and authentically embodied what he would like to stand for," said the TV critics. Also in order to be able to announce successes at his big appearance in front of 746,000 viewers, Babler initiated an internal party manoeuvre on Monday to quickly adopt his internally criticized programme.