Women and men look curiously at Lisa Jestl, who has set up everything for spinning in the open-air museum in Maria Saal. "I was looking for a spinning wheel and found one in the attic at home in Virgen in East Tyrol," says Jestl, as she presses the pedal on the spinning wheel with one foot to set the wheel in motion and uses her nimble fingers to cut the wool fleece into pieces to spin a uniformly thick thread.