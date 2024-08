ÖFB Cup LIVE: Seven matches in the conference

Regional league side ASV Siegendorf are looking forward to hosting SK Austria Klagenfurt at the Sportpark. The Carinthians will be looking to follow up their first Bundesliga win of the season on Saturday at WSG Tirol (1-0) with another success against the only Burgenland club in the second round of the cup. With WSG at Deutschlandsberger SC and TSV Hartberg at neighbors SV Lafnitz, two more Bundesliga clubs are in action.