Analysis: This is how expensive it is to live by the water

Living near a lake is the dream of many people. Properties on Lake Millstätter See, Lake Attersee, Lake Wörthersee or Lake Neusiedl are therefore in high demand. But what if you want to buy a new-build property within walking distance of one of these natural jewels? According to an analysis by the willhaben platform and the real estate data experts at Exploreal, this can be quite expensive - and Lake Neusiedl in particular is one of the most expensive "cobbles" in Austria.