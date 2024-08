“Peace negotiations not entirely impossible this year”

The day before, he was still live from the border region in Ukraine. Now, after an 18-hour drive, Christian Wehrschütz is back at Lake Klopein for a short family vacation with his wife Elisabeth and granddaughter Emilia and has only just returned to work. "But at least I've already solved the 'Krone' Sudoku in the morning," says the 62-year-old triumphantly when we reach him for the interview.