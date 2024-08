“Without us, the dead would be lying on the street”

For many people, the hot summer is the epitome of vacation mood, but for one forgotten group it means one thing above all: survival. Homeless people suffer particularly from the high temperatures. Katharina Hörmann, who runs the "Haus Leopoldstadt" for the Johanniter, confirms this. It is one of two emergency shelters funded by the City of Vienna and open in summer. Hörmann: "It sounds harmless, but the heat is sometimes life-threatening for our clients."