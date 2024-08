Mosque lessons should only be taught in German

Religious education in schools is anchored in the national constitution and is co-organized by the respective churches or religious communities. At the same time, however, children also receive private religious instruction, for example in the case of Muslims in the respective mosques and prayer houses. The crux of the matter, however, is that these lessons are often offered by unqualified people or unrecognized imams. Packed with Stone Age images of women, undemocratic values - and, above all, far removed from any state educational institution. But that is now set to change.