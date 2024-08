“It’s understandable that Swifties are disappointed”

"Krone": As a media professor and Swift expert, how did you feel about the statement on the canceled Vienna concerts?

JörnGlasenapp: The statement is fine. The timing - after the successful London concerts - was to be expected and correct. It would have been a risk to make a public statement that could have been perceived as provocative in any way. Imagine Taylor Swift making a pithy statement and then an attack actually happens in London. You don't even want to imagine that.