Scherbak’s first NHL shot was on target!

Already made NHL history! VSV newcomer Nikita Scherbak has achieved something that hardly any top star has. Not Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr or even Sidney Crosby. Nikita scored a goal on his debut in the best league in the world with his first contact with the puck. Of course, he still remembers it very well. "I'll never forget it, I still have it right in front of me."