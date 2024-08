Medical students don’t care about most state places

"The initial results are a good starting point, but it is clear that we need to develop the program further. The aim must be to make the model even more attractive and effective," says Health Officer and Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander, trying to find some positives in the - to put it mildly - bumpy project. One thing is certain: Next year, when the next medical entrance test is expected to take place on July 4, 2025, the system should be fine-tuned to attract more doctors to the public healthcare system. This year, at least in Upper Austria, things did not go as expected.