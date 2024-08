How heat records are endangering our health

Brutal heat, blazing sun and tropical nights without sleep - the current weather conditions, especially in the east of the country, are a real challenge for the human body. The oppressive heat is not expected to change until the weekend, after which there will be a slight cooling, but temperatures could still be at least 30 degrees in the near future. For the time being, however, temperatures of up to 36 degrees are still on the cards - and with this heat comes all the dangers that come with it.