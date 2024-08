The path to becoming a building tycoon and where he will live forever

His mother Leopoldine laid the foundations for Richard Lugner's later career when she enrolled her "Binki", as she affectionately called him, at the Federal Trade School for Mechanical, Electrical, Structural and Civil Engineering. Initially a little unsure whether he was up to the challenge of "building construction", Lugner finally graduated in 1953 and just days later started his first job at the Lorenz construction company, which he already knew from summer internships.