Brain hemorrhage! German cult manager is dead

"Willi Lemke is one of the greatest Werder fans of all time. We were shocked and deeply saddened by the news of his sudden death," said Dr. Hubertus Hess-Grunewald, President and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SV Werder Bremen. "Willi will be remembered as an innovative, combative, passionate, ambitious and combative personality. He was always human and always conciliatory. Few people are as closely associated with Werder as Willi Lemke. His work - even beyond our club and Bremen - was extraordinary and exemplary. He was a citizen of the world who always remained a Hanseatic citizen. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."