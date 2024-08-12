Farewell Paris
Olympic Games end with stunt by Tom Cruise
Paris has once again celebrated itself and its Olympic Games. The curtain came down on Sunday with the closing ceremony, which featured some dystopian artistic elements as well as plenty of star power. The final highlight was the handover of the Olympic flag to mega-star Tom Cruise, who had jumped from the roof of the stadium.
IOC President Thomas Bach declared the Summer Games of the XXXIII Olympiad over at 11.58 pm. Prior to this, the focus had already shifted to the next Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028, which also want to score points with star power from show business.
In the Stade de France, 71,500 spectators watched the ceremony, which lasted more than three hours. "It was a sensational game from start to finish. France has set a wonderful stage," said Bach, who propagated a "culture of peace". There was a warm embrace between the IOC boss and President Emmanuel Macron. "We were in love with these Games," explained Head of Organization Tony Estanguet.
While the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Games were still under the influence of the coronavirus pandemic, the return of a real sports festival was celebrated in Paris. This was also reflected in the closing ceremony. 9,000 athletes and support staff were in the stadium. In the meantime, some of them stormed the stage, celebrated with the French band Phoenix, and only left after being told to do so several times by the organizers.
ÖOC line-up
The flag bearer duos marched in first. For Austria, it was the Olympic sailing champions Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mähr, who wore their gold medals from the 470 competition around their necks. Around a quarter of the Austrian Olympic participants did not miss the show. The delegation consisted of 19 athletes and 51 people including support staff. With Olympic kitesurfing champion Valentin Bontus and climbers Jakob Schubert and Jessica Pilz, who both won bronze, three more medal winners were also present.
Here are the best photos of the evening:
You saw a dystopian show performance in which a world without the Olympic Games was stylized. But athletes also took center stage once again. It was reserved for the most successful of the Games in Paris to carry the Olympic flame with a lantern from the garden near the Louvre, where the fire had been burning for the past 16 days, into the stadium. There, Leon Marchand was celebrated with chants before the flame was extinguished. The local hero has won four gold medals and one bronze in his home town.
Carrying the flag for the USA was his swimming colleague Katie Ledecky, who became number three on the all-time Olympic record list with her ninth gold medal in Paris. Mayor Karen Bass accepted the Olympic flag on behalf of Los Angeles, with gymnastics heroine Simone Biles also taking part in the ceremony.
Los Angeles 2028 awaits with lots of show
Finally, there was a foretaste of the 2028 Games in Hollywood: lots of star power. R&B star H.E.R. performed the US national anthem, movie hero Tom Cruise rappelled down from the stadium façade and took the flag from Biles' hand to bring it out of the stadium. A video feed showed sports venues and stars from Los Angeles. The Red Hot Chili Peppers and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performed on the beach in Venice, before rap legends Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre closed the show.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
