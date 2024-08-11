Bundesländerhof: “Would prefer to be finished already”

The hotel must be ready to move in by 2028

Some of the existing offices have been refurbished and full occupancy has been achieved by the end of the year. A partner has also been found for the new hotel building. The young German company "Limehome" will operate the accommodation after completion. Guests will then be able to stay in one to three-room apartments. There will be at least 44 units, with up to 62 possible. The lease is for 25 years. "Limehome already has a large community," explains Agh. The contract stipulates that the hotel must be ready to move in by 2028 at the latest.