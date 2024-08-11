New hotel
Bundesländerhof: “Would prefer to be finished already”
The "standstill" following the sale of the Bundesländerhof is only apparent. There are already timetables. The first restaurateur is due to move in soon. At the same time, the costs are rising.
It will soon be four years since the Viennese consortium "Hoch3Wohnen Colmarplatz GmbH" bought the Bundesländerhof in Eisenstadt. A year ago, plans for a new hotel and assisted living were presented. Not much has happened since then - at least apparently. Behind the scenes, however, a lot has happened, reports Andreas Agh from "Hoch3Wohnen".
The hotel must be ready to move in by 2028
Some of the existing offices have been refurbished and full occupancy has been achieved by the end of the year. A partner has also been found for the new hotel building. The young German company "Limehome" will operate the accommodation after completion. Guests will then be able to stay in one to three-room apartments. There will be at least 44 units, with up to 62 possible. The lease is for 25 years. "Limehome already has a large community," explains Agh. The contract stipulates that the hotel must be ready to move in by 2028 at the latest.
No construction site for the 100th anniversary celebrations
However, the fact that Eisenstadt will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025, including the city council, is causing a little uncertainty. Nobody needs a construction site in front of the culture and congress center, says Agh. Therefore, construction will only begin in the summer or fall of next year. A construction period of one and a half years is planned.
Restaurateur to move in soon
The first restaurateur - a business from Eisenstadt - will move into the former Blaguss premises much sooner. The contract is due to be signed soon. Incidentally, the guest appearance of Josko Linzer's eco-social wine bar in the former Bienenkorb restaurant has come to a premature end. The bar has already closed again. The search for new, permanent restaurateurs is underway.
Operator dropped out shortly before the contract was signed
An assisted living facility is to be built in the remaining part of the building complex. There were delays here because the operator dropped out shortly before the contract was signed. Negotiations are currently underway again and should be completed by the end of September. The assisted living facility is to comprise 65 to 80 rooms. Conversion time: eight to nine months.
"Green axis" to the Osterwiese
The urban development contract with the municipality has now also been signed and sealed, allowing "Hoch3Wohnen" to modernize the public space in front of the Bundesländerhof - at its own expense. This will create a green axis between Hauptstraße, Colmarplatz and Franz-Schubert-Platz, explains Mayor Thomas Steiner: "This should be the initial spark for a future sustainable, urban development of the 'Osterwiese'."
Costs are going up
How much will "Hoch3Wohnen" cost for the entire project? Originally, there was talk of 15 million euros. According to Agh, it is more likely to be 22 million euros. The architects' invoices alone have so far amounted to over 800,000 euros. "I would prefer it if everything was already finished," says Agh with a smile. However, it is more important that the end result is appealing for the tenants and the city.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
