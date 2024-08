“There are enough negative images of the future anyway!”

How do you imagine the future? Will there be flying cars, avatars and robots that do our work, or intelligent household appliances that fill themselves and cook at the same time? Will we no longer learn at school, but at home on the sofa via a thought machine? The management consulting agency Estuar took a less fictional approach to the topic. They asked 46 people from Vorarlberg, Switzerland and Germany how they imagine a desirable future for their field of work in 20 years' time. The result: the text volume "FUTURA, the good amoeba - collection of desirable futures".