What the condiment garum teaches us about history

Garum was not a trivial condiment that you could either pour on your food or not. New archaeological findings were made a few years ago: In the Tunisian city of Nabeul, a hundred brick-built pits were discovered under the mirror of the Mediterranean, but their shape was already known from excavations on land. In ancient times, Nabeul was called "Neapolis", which is ancient Greek and means "new city". There were several cities with this name, the most famous Greek foundation is today's Naples.