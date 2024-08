Final! Controversial boxer Khelif fights for gold

Fierce debates in the run-up

There is a fierce controversy surrounding Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting from Taiwan over the right to compete in Paris. Both boxers were excluded from last year's World Championships following tests about which the International Boxing Association (IBA), which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee, provides no further details. According to the IBA, neither of them had met the required participation criteria and had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants".