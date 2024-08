One year after the storm: “We were left in the lurch”

A year ago, the "Kärntner Krone" was already "visiting" the family in the center of the village - at that time still on assignment for the "Krone hilft" donation campaign. When violent storms left a trail of devastation through Carinthia in August 2023, masses of earth and debris made their way into the sleeping family's rented apartment - and couldn't even be stopped by the wall. "Maybe the slope will be secured by the end of the year and the earth shoveled out of the apartment - then everything will have to be completely renovated," the family hoped at the time, hoping for a quick return home. No such luck!