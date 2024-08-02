Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Difficult rescue

Worker trapped in wheel loader at scrap yard

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 20:01

A Czech worker was badly trapped by a wheel loader in an accident at a scrap yard in Edt near Lambach. It took almost an hour before the 26-year-old injured man could finally be freed by the fire department. The man was then finally taken to hospital.

comment0 Kommentare

A 26-year-old Czech from Bad Wimsbach-Neydharting was repairing the hydraulic hose of a wheel loader at a scrap yard in Edt bei Lambach at around 12.15 p.m. on Friday.

To do this, the man lifted the bucket of the wheel loader to about 1.6 meters to loosen the bolts of the hose on the lifting cylinder. A work colleague (31), who was next to the wheel loader at the same time, pointed out to the 26-year-old that he must not loosen the bolts because otherwise the hydraulic pressure would be released and the bucket would fall down.

(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

Arm trapped
Despite this warning, the Czech loosened the bolts and the bucket fell downwards - as predicted. The 26-year-old's right forearm was trapped between the lifting cylinder and the frame of the wheel loader. The rescue was difficult and it took around an hour before the man could finally be released.

After the Edt-Winkling and Lambach fire departments had freed him from his predicament, the seriously injured man was taken to the hospital in Wels with the emergency doctor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf