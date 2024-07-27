Lugner: “I’ve already ordered my gravestone”

Lugner wears a three-day beard and a dark blue Prada polo. When his cell phone rings, which is about every ten minutes, he picks it up and whispers in a friendly voice: "I'm busy. I'll be in touch in an hour." Only his shortness of breath hints at the serious heart operation he had to undergo six weeks after his wedding. The housekeeper, whom he amically calls "our girl", serves heart pills with coffee and Lindt balls and when Lugner launches into a long story and gesticulates, his steel Breitling clicks on the glass table.