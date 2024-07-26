After the women's shelter
A home to start a life without violence
Where to go when you no longer have to stay in a women's shelter, but are not quite ready for a safe, independent life? In Styria, there will soon be 13 new transitional homes for victims of intimate partner violence. The first one was opened in Leibnitz on Friday.
Three rooms, kitchen, bathroom, balcony: in August, this council apartment in Leibnitz will become the new home of a woman and her children. However, the reason why she is moving in here is not a happy one: the temporary apartment is one of 13 housing units that are available to victims of violence for up to a year. "These are women who have been in our women's shelter for a while," explains Managing Director Michaela Gosch. "They can move in here when they are no longer specifically at risk and continue to receive support from us and the women's advice centers."
The apartment is the home from which the family should find their way back to a self-determined, violence-free life - the women look for work, the children go to school. Nevertheless, there is a security door, good locks and cameras. Lovingly furnished with vintage and Ikea furniture by artist couple Io Tondolo and Itshe Petz, there is room for one woman with up to three children and a toddler.
Standing on their own two feet
"This space is the basis for women being able to stand on their own two feet again," says ÖVP Women's Minister Susanne Raab. The federal government is contributing 1.6 million euros over four years. "The clients pay the rent themselves - the federal government and local authorities only help out if necessary," says Gosch.
Apartments in nine district capitals and Graz
In addition to Leibnitz, there will also be such transitional housing in eight other district capitals in the future - for example in Bruck, Leoben and Judenburg. In Graz, there are already eight housing units financed by the province of Styria, and four more are now being added.
"The regional infrastructure - police, advice centres, child protection centers - is very important in this area," emphasizes Social Affairs Minister Doris Kampus (SPÖ). Nevertheless, the real goal remains that no woman should ever have to move in here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.