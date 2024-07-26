A home to start a life without violence

Three rooms, kitchen, bathroom, balcony: in August, this council apartment in Leibnitz will become the new home of a woman and her children. However, the reason why she is moving in here is not a happy one: the temporary apartment is one of 13 housing units that are available to victims of violence for up to a year. "These are women who have been in our women's shelter for a while," explains Managing Director Michaela Gosch. "They can move in here when they are no longer specifically at risk and continue to receive support from us and the women's advice centers."