When a hotel becomes a lost place

Directly in front of the center of the Carinthian lakeside community, construction fences have been blocking the entire leisure facility and access to Lake Ossiach for several years now. Not only has the municipality of Ossiach lost a flourishing year-round business and thus a boost for local tourism with the sale of the former ÖGB vacation village, which was last successfully operated by Sotour Austria; the sale also meant the end of the summer kindergarten and the only free access to the lake in the tourist resort.