Murray chaos: Ofner has to wait for opponent

Ofner, who was eliminated in the Kitzbühel opening round on Monday, has another uncertainty to contend with apart from his heel problems. Murray had qualified for the Games via one of two "wildcards" reserved for Olympic champions and former Grand Slam winners, the other in the men's event being Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. Both have too poor a ranking to get in via the world rankings. Number three in the list was Dominic Thiem. However, as Murray is still on site, none of these tickets have become available.