Grabher against Navarro
Murray chaos: Ofner has to wait for opponent
Andy Murray's last-minute withdrawal from the Olympic tennis singles caused problems for the organizers on Thursday before and during the draw for the men's singles. First the ceremony in the Roland Garros stadium was delayed because of this, then an "alternate" was left in the draw instead of a name. It was Sebastian Ofner who was drawn, so he had to wait for the name of his opponent for the time being. Julia Grabher will play against Emma Navarro (USA-11).
Ofner, who was eliminated in the Kitzbühel opening round on Monday, has another uncertainty to contend with apart from his heel problems. Murray had qualified for the Games via one of two "wildcards" reserved for Olympic champions and former Grand Slam winners, the other in the men's event being Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. Both have too poor a ranking to get in via the world rankings. Number three in the list was Dominic Thiem. However, as Murray is still on site, none of these tickets have become available.
The Scot will now only compete in the doubles, together with his compatriot Dan Evans. After this appearance, the injury-plagued 37-year-old will successfully end his career and thus leave the tennis stage as the overall second of the "Big Four" after the Swiss Roger Federer. Murray is the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion. The South Tyrolean world number one Jannik Sinner had already withdrawn completely on Wednesday due to tonsillitis, followed by Holger Rune from Denmark. The reason for the world number 16's withdrawal is wrist pain.
Legends duel in the second round?
Grabher will face Navarro for the first time and is a clear outsider against the world number 15. The Vorarlberg native returned to competitive tennis in the spring after a seven-month break following a wrist injury and has only played at the lower ITF level since then, where she recently celebrated her first three victories. At 23, Navarro is five years younger and has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Her last clay tournament to date was at Roland Garros at the French Open, where she reached the last 16.
The men's singles draw has a "cracker" in store for the second round, as top seed Novak Djokovic and Beijing Olympic champion Rafael Nadal would meet there if they win their opening matches. The German defending champion Alexander Zverev is in the same half of the draw. In the women's draw, Angelique Kerber announced on Thursday that she would also be ending her career after this tournament. The draw fairy didn't make it easy for the German, as she was drawn against Naomi Osaka from Japan.
