Messner: “I prefer to live in the here and now”

Hardly any Bundesliga experience, commitment to the club

Around 80 percent of the current GAK team has no experience in the Austrian top flight. This makes it all the more important that an experienced man like Petar Filipovic is part of the Red Devils' squad. "It's important that he provides stability," says Messner, who is also satisfied with the other transfers. Personally, the head coach is fully focused on GAK and is not currently concerned with dreams for the future: "I prefer to live in the here and now".