Win tickets for Verdi’s hit opera “Aida”

The premiere of Giuseppe Verdi's hit opera Aida started at the beginning of July to thunderous applause at the opera in the quarry in St. Margarethen. With the "Krone" you have the chance to be there.
A star-studded international ensemble will ensure opera enjoyment at the highest level in St. Margarethen. With an opulent stage set and a brilliant water show, visitors are transported to ancient Egypt. The unique production impresses with spectacular effects and an impressive performance.
"Aida" tells the gripping story of the Ethiopian princess Aida, who was brought to Egypt as a slave. She falls in love with Radames, the brave leader of the Egyptian army. But their love is ill-starred. Verdi's gripping music and the dramatic plot make "Aida" an unforgettable experience.
Directly from the opera to Olympia
The event designers from Crystal, who helped design the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris, are right in the middle of it all. A fantastic water show by these event designers is also part of the "Aida" production at the opera in the quarry. Set to Verdi's music, the choreographed water features add another sensational touch to the extraordinary performance.
In addition to Crystal, artistic director Daniel Serafin has brought a number of other international experts to Burgenland to create a summer opera of superlatives.
Die Krone is giving away 20x2 tickets including a gourmet package in the opera lounge for August 16. In addition, participants also have the chance to win 20x2 tickets for the performance of Aida on August 17, excluding the gourmet package.
