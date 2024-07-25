At least two dead in Taiwan, now alarm in China

In the southern city of Kaohsiung, a 64-year-old scooter driver was killed by fallen trees. In the eastern Taiwanese city of Hualien, a 45-year-old woman was killed in a car that was hit by a collapsing wall. Her child was reported to be in a critical condition. Another death was reported in the city of New Taipei. The authorities later announced that the accident involving an excavator was not related to the typhoon.