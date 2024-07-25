Typhoon "Gaemi"
At least two dead in Taiwan, now alarm in China
Following severe damage and flooding in the Philippines, typhoon "Gaemi" has also left a trail of devastation in Taiwan. According to official reports, at least two people have died.
In the southern city of Kaohsiung, a 64-year-old scooter driver was killed by fallen trees. In the eastern Taiwanese city of Hualien, a 45-year-old woman was killed in a car that was hit by a collapsing wall. Her child was reported to be in a critical condition. Another death was reported in the city of New Taipei. The authorities later announced that the accident involving an excavator was not related to the typhoon.
Storm causes cargo ship to sink
According to the Taiwanese government, 284 people were injured. A cargo ship sank off the coast of the island republic due to the storm. The authorities were still waiting for better weather conditions to continue the search for the nine crew members from Myanmar.
With wind speeds of up to 227 kilometers per hour, the strongest storm in eight years hit the northern coast of Taiwan on Thursday night and then moved on towards the Chinese mainland, according to the Central Meteorological Administration. Train services, including the high-speed rail line between northern and southern Taiwan, were suspended. All domestic flights and 185 international flights were canceled for the day.
At times, more than 450,000 households were without power. The financial markets in Taiwan remained closed for the second day in a row due to the storm. Government offices and schools were also closed.
Highest storm warning level for Beijing
The Chinese weather service expects "Gaemi" to pass over Fujian province and then move north inland. The coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang have been warned of heavy rainfall and flooding. Meanwhile, northern China is battling heavy summer thunderstorms. A severe weather warning of the highest level has been issued for the capital Beijing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
